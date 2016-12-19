FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
U.S.-based cleric's movement not involved in Russia envoy killing: Gulen adviser
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 8:49 PM / 8 months ago

U.S.-based cleric's movement not involved in Russia envoy killing: Gulen adviser

U.S. based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 29, 2016.Charles Mostoller/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement had no connection to the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey on Monday, and he strongly condemns the killing, according to an official who advises Gulen on media issues.

Allegations by an unnamed senior Turkish security official of "very strong signs" that the gunman who killed the ambassador belonged to Gulen's network are "laughable" and intended to cover up for lax security, the adviser, Alp Aslandogan told Reuters.

"Mr. Gulen categorically condemns this heinous act," Aslandogan said. The Turkish government has accused Gulen of instigating a failed coup in July. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, denies this.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.