Flag-wrapped coffin of late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov is carried to a plane during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA The remains of Russian envoy Andrey Karlov were sent back to Moscow from Turkey on Tuesday, a day after he was shot dead by an off-duty police officer in the Turkish capital.

The white, red and blue Russian flag was draped on the casket as a Russian Orthodox priest recited prayers in a ceremony at the Ankara airport. Top ministers from the Turkish government also made spoke in memorial to Karlov.

Karlov was killed on Monday night, shot in the back by a 22-year-old off-duty policeman who shouted slogans associated with Islamic militancy as he launched the attack.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)