Kremlin says Russian investigators have arrived in Ankara after envoy's killing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a group of Russian investigators had arrived in Ankara to help investigate the killing of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov.

His murder was beneficial to those who wanted to drive a wedge between Russia and Turkey, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

But the assassination would not hurt efforts to reach a peace deal in Syria, he added.

Karlov died after a gunman shot him in the back as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Monday.