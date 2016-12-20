FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Kremlin says Russian investigators have arrived in Ankara after envoy's killing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 8 months ago

Kremlin says Russian investigators have arrived in Ankara after envoy's killing

Turkish police stand guard outisde the Russian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a group of Russian investigators had arrived in Ankara to help investigate the killing of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov.

His murder was beneficial to those who wanted to drive a wedge between Russia and Turkey, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

But the assassination would not hurt efforts to reach a peace deal in Syria, he added.

Karlov died after a gunman shot him in the back as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Monday.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Peter Hobson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.