U.S. ready to help Russia, Turkey investigate diplomat's killing: Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry condemned the killing of the Russian ambassador to Turkey on Monday, and said the United States was ready to help Russia and Turkey investigate the attack.

Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot in the back and killed while giving a speech at an art gallery in the Turkish capital Ankara.

"The United States condemns the assassination today in Ankara of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov," Kerry said in a statement. "We stand ready to offer assistance to Russia and Turkey as they investigate this despicable attack, which was also an assault on the right of all diplomats to safely and securely advance and represent their nations around the world."

The U.S. Defense Department also condemned the shooting.