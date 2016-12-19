FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia confirms its ambassador to Turkey shot and hospitalized: agencies
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 4:58 PM / 8 months ago

Russia confirms its ambassador to Turkey shot and hospitalized: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to Russian news agencies on Monday that the Russian ambassador to Ankara, Andrey Karlov, had been gunned down in an attack and hospitalized.

Zakharova said Moscow was in touch with Turkish authorities about the attack.

"Today, during a public event, an unknown person opened fire chaotically," Zakharova was cited as saying. "As a result, Andrey Karlov, the ambassador to Turkey, received a gunshot wound."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Interfax news agency that President Vladimir Putin had been told about the attack and would be studying a report from the intelligence services and foreign ministry on the incident.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

