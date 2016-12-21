Kremlin slams new U.S. sanctions, says may respond
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Wednesday that new sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States would damage relations between the two countries and that Moscow would respond with its own measures.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was too early to say who stood behind the murder of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead by a gunman at an Ankara art gallery on Monday.
Turkey's foreign minister has told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Ankara and Moscow believe followers of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen were behind the killing, ministry sources said on Tuesday.
But when Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the Turkish foreign minister's comments on Wednesday, he said it was too early to draw any conclusions about who may have orchestrated the murder.
"We need to wait for the results of the joint investigative group," Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "It is really not worth rushing to any conclusions."
Ankara has also accused Gulen of orchestrating a failed coup in July, a charge the cleric denies.
VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief, Yukiya Amano, will secure a third term in office since his most likely challenger has chosen not to run against him, according to diplomats who follow the Vienna-based agency.
SEOUL South Korea on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for a daughter of the woman at the center of President Park Geun-hye's corruption scandal and investigators raided the National Pension Service over possible links to the scandal.