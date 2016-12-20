FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
No quarter must be given to terrorists in Syria after envoy's murder: Russia
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 8 months ago

No quarter must be given to terrorists in Syria after envoy's murder: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu attend a ceremony in memory of murdered Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov before their talks in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016.Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that no quarter should be given to terrorists in Syria after the murder of Russia's envoy to Turkey, Andrei Karlov.

In opening comments before meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Russia, Lavrov said Karlov's assassination made dialogue between Ankara and Moscow more timely.

Lavrov also said Russia was grateful to Turkey for its quick reaction to the killing.

Karlov died after a gunman shot him in the back as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Monday.

Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn

