No quarter must be given to terrorists in Syria after envoy's murder: Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that no quarter should be given to terrorists in Syria after the murder of Russia's envoy to Turkey, Andrei Karlov.

In opening comments before meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Russia, Lavrov said Karlov's assassination made dialogue between Ankara and Moscow more timely.

Lavrov also said Russia was grateful to Turkey for its quick reaction to the killing.

Karlov died after a gunman shot him in the back as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Monday.