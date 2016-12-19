Gunman who killed Russian ambassador was Turkish riot police, minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The gunman who killed the Russian ambassador to Turkey in an attack at an art gallery on Monday evening was a police officer who worked for the Ankara riot police, Turkey's interior minister said.

Suleyman Soylu told reporters that the assassination "has deeply" saddened the Turkish nation, saying it came at a time when Turkey and Russia had improved relations.

Soylu also said that three other people were wounded in the attack, none seriously, and that one had been released already.