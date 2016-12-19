FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria talks to go ahead in Moscow on Tuesday despite ambassador's murder: Ifax
December 19, 2016 / 5:58 PM / 10 months ago

Syria talks to go ahead in Moscow on Tuesday despite ambassador's murder: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow talks about the future of Syria involving Russia, Iran and Turkey will go ahead on Tuesday despite the murder of the Russian ambassador to Ankara, the Interfax news agency cited Leonid Slutsky, a senior parliamentarian, as saying.

The foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey are due to discuss the future of Syria in Moscow on Tuesday. Slutsky is chairman of the State Duma or lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

