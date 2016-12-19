FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump condemns assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey
#World News
December 19, 2016 / 11:05 PM / 8 months ago

Trump condemns assassination of Russian ambassador to Turkey

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, U.S., December 17, 2016.Lucas Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump condemned the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey on Monday, saying the killing was carried out by a "radical Islamic terrorist" and violated "all rules of civilized order."

Trump, in a statement issued by his transition team, offered condolences to the family of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov, who was fatally shot while attending an event at an art gallery in Ankara.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

