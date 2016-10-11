FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey will work to start construction of second pipeline in TurkStream: foreign minister
October 11, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Turkey will work to start construction of second pipeline in TurkStream: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey speaks during a high-level meeting on addressing large movements of refugees and migrants at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 19, 2016.Lucas Jackson

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will work to start the construction of the second pipeline on the TurkStream project if there is sufficient demand from European markets, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Turkey and Russia signed a bilateral agreement on Monday to build the TurkStream undersea gas pipeline, which will allow Moscow to strengthen its position in the European gas market and cut energy supplies via Ukraine.

The foreign minister also said that normalization with Russia following the downing of the Russian fighter jet was continuing, and that visas would be lifted gradually.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay

