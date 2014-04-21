Turkey, Russia agree on boosting Blue Stream gas pipeline: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia have agreed in principle on raising the capacity of the Blue Stream pipeline, which brings in Russian gas via the Black Sea, to 19 billion cubic meters (bcm) annually from 16 bcm, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday.

Yildiz also said Turkey would hold talks with Russia on a new contract for the private sector to buy natural gas at a ‘reasonable’ price and that it may import electricity from Iran, Georgia and Bulgaria in the summer if there was a problem with electricity production due to drought.