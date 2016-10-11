Turkish energy minister says TurkStream will be operational in 2019

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The TurkStream undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey will be operational in 2019, Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday, a day after the two countries signed an inter-governmental agreement on the project.
In an interview on Turkey's A-Haber television, Albayrak also said that Russia and Turkey had agreed a reduction in gas prices but that Turkey reserved the right to arbitration.
