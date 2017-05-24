FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Turkey dismisses reports of curbs on Russian wheat: ministry statement
May 24, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 3 months ago

Turkey dismisses reports of curbs on Russian wheat: ministry statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Reports that Turkey has placed restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Russia are "false", Turkey's economy ministry said on Wednesday, adding it remains committed to a recent deal with Moscow.

Traders told Reuters on Wednesday that Turkey has introduced new curbs on Russian wheat, limiting purchases to 20-25 percent of all import licenses issued for the commodity.

However, in a statement, the economy ministry said: "Media reports that Turkey has introduced limitations on the import of agricultural goods from Russia do not reflect the truth, and Turkey remains committed to the agreements signed."

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

