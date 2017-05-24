Turkey dismisses reports of curbs on Russian wheat: ministry statement

ANKARA (Reuters) - Reports that Turkey has placed restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Russia are "false", Turkey's economy ministry said on Wednesday, adding it remains committed to a recent deal with Moscow.

Traders told Reuters on Wednesday that Turkey has introduced new curbs on Russian wheat, limiting purchases to 20-25 percent of all import licenses issued for the commodity.

However, in a statement, the economy ministry said: "Media reports that Turkey has introduced limitations on the import of agricultural goods from Russia do not reflect the truth, and Turkey remains committed to the agreements signed."