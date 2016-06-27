Turkish deputy PM sees acceleration in steps to smooth relations with Russia

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that there was an acceleration in steps to smooth relations with Russia, strained since Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the border with Syria last November.
Kurtulmus welcomed what he said was a decision to allow some Russian companies to employ Turkish nationals again, in comments during a televised news conference in Ankara.
