a year ago
Turkish, Russian officials to meet to restart charter flights, discuss tourism security
July 13, 2016 / 11:24 AM / a year ago

Turkish, Russian officials to meet to restart charter flights, discuss tourism security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian officials from several ministries will meet on Thursday in Moscow to discuss the restarting of charter flights between the two countries and tourism security, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Officials from foreign, tourism, transportation, communication and interior affairs ministries will attend the meeting.

Turkey and Russia have been on a push to mend ties since last month, when Turkey expressed regret for the downing of a Russian jet last year, which caused a drop-off in relations between the two.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
