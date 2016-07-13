Turkish, Russian officials to meet to restart charter flights, discuss tourism security

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian officials from several ministries will meet on Thursday in Moscow to discuss the restarting of charter flights between the two countries and tourism security, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Officials from foreign, tourism, transportation, communication and interior affairs ministries will attend the meeting.

Turkey and Russia have been on a push to mend ties since last month, when Turkey expressed regret for the downing of a Russian jet last year, which caused a drop-off in relations between the two.