Turkey expresses sadness to Russian govt over ship collision

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's advisers spoke to their Russian counterparts on Thursday to convey Ankara's sadness over the collision involving a Russian vessel off Turkey's Black Sea coast, sources at Yildirim's office said on Thursday.

Turkey's coastal safety authority said the ship sank after colliding with a Togo-flagged livestock vessel. All 78 personnel on board had been evacuated, it said.

(This version of the story makes clear no direct phone call between prime ministers)