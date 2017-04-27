Turkey expresses sadness to Russian govt over ship collision

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's advisers spoke to their Russian counterparts on Thursday to convey Ankara's sadness over the collision involving a Russian vessel off Turkey's Black Sea coast, sources at Yildirim's office said on Thursday.
Turkey's coastal safety authority said the ship sank after colliding with a Togo-flagged livestock vessel. All 78 personnel on board had been evacuated, it said.
(This version of the story makes clear no direct phone call between prime ministers)
Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans