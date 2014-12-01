Erdogan says Turkey will buy gas from South Stream pipeline

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will buy Russian gas from the South Stream undersea pipeline project via a hub near its border with Greece, President Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
“Both sides are working on turning the preliminary deal into a definite, finalised deal as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.
“These steps will include us benefiting from (the project) to meet our natural gas needs and forming a distribution hub on our Greek border to meet the demand from there.”
Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall