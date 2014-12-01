FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan says Turkey will buy gas from South Stream pipeline
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Erdogan says Turkey will buy gas from South Stream pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will buy Russian gas from the South Stream undersea pipeline project via a hub near its border with Greece, President Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“Both sides are working on turning the preliminary deal into a definite, finalised deal as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.

“These steps will include us benefiting from (the project) to meet our natural gas needs and forming a distribution hub on our Greek border to meet the demand from there.”

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.