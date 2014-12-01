Erdogan says Turkey will buy gas from South Stream pipeline

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will buy Russian gas from the South Stream undersea pipeline project via a hub near its border with Greece, President Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“Both sides are working on turning the preliminary deal into a definite, finalised deal as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.

“These steps will include us benefiting from (the project) to meet our natural gas needs and forming a distribution hub on our Greek border to meet the demand from there.”