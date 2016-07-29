Turkey to shut down air base, barracks used in coup attempt: PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will shut down an air base near the capital Ankara as well as all military barracks which were used by rogue soldiers during an attempted military coup two weeks ago, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

"We will shut all barracks that dispatched tanks and launched helicopters," Yildirim said in a speech broadcast live from near the Akinci air base north of Ankara, which served as a hub for the coup plotters on the night of July 15.