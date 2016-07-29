FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey to shut down air base, barracks used in coup attempt: PM
July 29, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Turkey to shut down air base, barracks used in coup attempt: PM

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will shut down an air base near the capital Ankara as well as all military barracks which were used by rogue soldiers during an attempted military coup two weeks ago, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

"We will shut all barracks that dispatched tanks and launched helicopters," Yildirim said in a speech broadcast live from near the Akinci air base north of Ankara, which served as a hub for the coup plotters on the night of July 15.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
