a year ago
Turkey's interior min says more than 15,000 detained over failed coup
#World News
July 27, 2016 / 12:34 PM / a year ago

Turkey's interior min says more than 15,000 detained over failed coup

A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of various political parties gather in Istanbul's Taksim Square before the Republic and Democracy Rally organised by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey, July 24, 2016.Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have detained more than 15,000 people, including more than 10,000 soldiers, following the July 15-16 failed coup attempt, broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday cited interior minister Efkana Ala as saying.

A total of 8,113 people have been formally arrested pending trial, the broadcaster cited Ala as saying. A faction of Turkey's armed forces attempted to overthrow the government this month, but their effort failed when thousands of supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan took to the streets to defy the putsch.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
