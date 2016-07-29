FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 1:42 PM / a year ago

Turkish interior minister says more than 18,000 detained over failed coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have detained more than 18,000 people following the July 15-16 failed coup attempt, Interior Minister Efkan Ala told state-run televison TRT Haber on Friday.

Of them, 9,677 people have been formally arrested pending trial, Ala added.

A faction of Turkey's armed forces attempted to overthrow the government on July 15, but the coup attempt quickly crumbled when thousands of President Tayyip Erdogan's supporters took to the streets to defy the putsch.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
