Turkish interior minister says more than 18,000 detained over failed coup

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have detained more than 18,000 people following the July 15-16 failed coup attempt, Interior Minister Efkan Ala told state-run televison TRT Haber on Friday.

Of them, 9,677 people have been formally arrested pending trial, Ala added.

A faction of Turkey's armed forces attempted to overthrow the government on July 15, but the coup attempt quickly crumbled when thousands of President Tayyip Erdogan's supporters took to the streets to defy the putsch.