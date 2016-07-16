FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey detains about 100 soldiers at southeastern air base: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 12:29 PM / a year ago

Turkey detains about 100 soldiers at southeastern air base: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish police on Saturday detained about 100 military officers at an air base in southeastern Turkey after an attempted military takeover, security sources said.

The military air base in Diyarbakir has served as a main hub for air operations in the past year against the autonomy-seeking Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). On Saturday, no planes took off or landed at the base, a Reuters witness said.

A handful of detentions were made at other military bases in the largely Kurdish southeastern provinces of Sanliurfa, Hakkari and Bingol, the sources said.

Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.