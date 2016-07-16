Turkey detains about 100 soldiers at southeastern air base: sources

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish police on Saturday detained about 100 military officers at an air base in southeastern Turkey after an attempted military takeover, security sources said.

The military air base in Diyarbakir has served as a main hub for air operations in the past year against the autonomy-seeking Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). On Saturday, no planes took off or landed at the base, a Reuters witness said.

A handful of detentions were made at other military bases in the largely Kurdish southeastern provinces of Sanliurfa, Hakkari and Bingol, the sources said.