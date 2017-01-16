Istanbul nightclub attack involved an intelligence organization: deputy PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - The mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve was carried out professionally with the involvement of an intelligence organization, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

"It appears the Reina attack is not just a terrorist organization's act, but there was also an intelligence organization involved. It was an extremely planned and organized act," Kurtulmus said during an interview with broadcaster A Haber.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in which 39 people were killed, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.