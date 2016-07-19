FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's nationalist opposition says would back restoration of death penalty
July 19, 2016 / 8:28 AM / a year ago

Turkey's nationalist opposition says would back restoration of death penalty

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli addresses his party MPs during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 14, 2016.Umit Bektas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's nationalist opposition party will back the government if it decides to restore the death penalty, its leader said on Tuesday, amid calls for its reinstatement following a failed military coup attempt.

"If the (ruling) AK Party is ready on the issue of the death penalty, so are we," Devlet Bahceli, head of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), told his lawmakers. His party is the fourth biggest in the parliament, with 40 seats.

Turkey scrapped the death penalty in 2004 as part of its push to join the European Union. On Monday President Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish people wanted the death penalty for those involved in the coup attempt, in which more than 230 people died. The EU has warned Ankara against such a move.

Reporting by Gulsen Solakler; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

