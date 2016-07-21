Biden urges rule of law in call with Turkey PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden urged Turkey to pursue the instigators of a failed coup according to the rule of law during a call with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday, the White House said.

"(Biden) expressed his unyielding support for Turkish democracy and praised the Turkish people's commitment to democratic institutions," it said in a statement.

"The vice president urged that the investigations into the coup's perpetrators be conducted in ways that reinforce public confidence in democratic institutions and the rule on law."