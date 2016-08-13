FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Vice President Biden to visit Turkey on Aug. 24 - PM
#World News
August 13, 2016 / 10:53 AM / a year ago

Vice President Biden to visit Turkey on Aug. 24 - PM

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a conference of the Center for New American Security think tank in Washington U.S., June 20, 2016.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is to visit Turkey on August 24, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted as saying by Turkish media on Saturday.

Yildirim, speaking to a group of Turkish journalists, said that Washington's attitude on an extradition request for Fethullah Gulen, blamed by Ankara for orchestrating an attempted coup last month, had improved.

Yildirim said a total of 81,494 people including judges, soldiers and civil servants have either been suspended or sacked since the July 15 abortive putsch.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth

