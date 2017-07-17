FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb blast hits military vehicle, wounds 17 in southeast Turkey: army
July 17, 2017 / 9:43 AM / in 9 minutes

Bomb blast hits military vehicle, wounds 17 in southeast Turkey: army

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Explosives planted by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants ripped through a Turkish military vehicle traveling through southeast Turkey on Monday, wounding 17 soldiers, four of them seriously, the military said.

The vehicle was passing through the Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, which borders Iran and Iraq, when the blast occurred, the army statement said, adding the wounded were immediately taken to hospital.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler

