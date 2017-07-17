Bomb blast hits military vehicle, wounds 17 in southeast Turkey: army

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Explosives planted by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants ripped through a Turkish military vehicle traveling through southeast Turkey on Monday, wounding 17 soldiers, four of them seriously, the military said.

The vehicle was passing through the Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, which borders Iran and Iraq, when the blast occurred, the army statement said, adding the wounded were immediately taken to hospital.