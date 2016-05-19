FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State militant killed as detonates bomb during Turkish police raid: media
May 19, 2016 / 6:56 PM / a year ago

Islamic State militant killed as detonates bomb during Turkish police raid: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An Islamic State militant was killed after detonating explosives strapped to their body when Turkish police raided a militant cell in a house in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Thursday, the Dogan news agency reported.

Turkish police on Monday issued a nationwide warning about possible Islamic State (IS) attacks on Thursday, a national holiday, after the army stepped up attacks on the militants in Syria.

Gaziantep Governor Ali Yerlikaya told state-run Anadolu Agency that one militant was captured alive in the evening raid by counter-terror police.

Nobody else was hurt in the operation, which was continuing. It was not clear if the dead militant was male or female.

Both IS and Kurdish militants have staged bomb attacks in Turkey in recent months, fuelling concern about the spillover of conflict from its southern neighbor.

Turkish military sources say Turkish and U.S.-led coalition forces have killed dozens of IS fighters in shelling and air strikes in northern Syria in recent weeks after months of rocket fire from IS-controlled territory targeted a Turkish border town, killing 21 people.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Angus MacSwan

