Car bomb wounds many police in southeast Turkey: Turkish official

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in southeast Turkey's Diyarbakir city on Wednesday, wounding many police officers in an attack believed to have been perpetrated by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, a Turkish official said.

The official said the bombing had been coordinated with another attack believed to be the work of the PKK in the southeastern province of Mardin. A security source said initial indications were that seven people had been wounded in Diyarbakir.