a year ago
Turkey scrambles fighter jets after reported sighting of missing vessels
July 20, 2016 / 5:09 PM / a year ago

Turkey scrambles fighter jets after reported sighting of missing vessels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish F-16 fighter jets scrambled on Wednesday to check reports that missing Turkish coastguard vessels had appeared in Greek waters in the Aegean Sea, Turkish military sources said.

They gave no further details. Some Turkish military hardware was seized and used in last weekend's failed coup in which more than 230 people were killed. Officials have said no military equipment remains unaccounted for.

Turkey's government and military General Staff say they are fully in control of the situation in the country but tensions remain high as the authorities purge tens of thousands of suspected coup supporters from state institutions, including in the armed forces.

(Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
