10 months ago
Detention of pro-Kurdish lawmakers is lawful, Turkish justice minister says
November 4, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 10 months ago

Detention of pro-Kurdish lawmakers is lawful, Turkish justice minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The detention of deputies from Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) is in line with the law, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday, in comments broadcast on state television TRT.

Police raided the homes and detained the joint leaders of the HDP, the second-biggest opposition party in parliament, and another 10 HDP lawmakers after they refused to give testimony for crimes linked to "terrorist propaganda".

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

