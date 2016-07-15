FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria bolsters patrols on border with Turkey
July 15, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

Bulgaria bolsters patrols on border with Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria bolstered its patrols on the Bulgarian-Turkish border and appealed to Bulgarians to restrain from traveling to the country's southern neighbor, the government press office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov held talks with the security and intelligence services on the situation in Turkey, where the government has said a military coup attempt is under way.

The Foreign Ministry advised all Bulgarians already in Turkey to stay indoors and avoid any public places.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams

