Bulgaria bolsters patrols on border with Turkey

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria bolstered its patrols on the Bulgarian-Turkish border and appealed to Bulgarians to restrain from traveling to the country's southern neighbor, the government press office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov held talks with the security and intelligence services on the situation in Turkey, where the government has said a military coup attempt is under way.

The Foreign Ministry advised all Bulgarians already in Turkey to stay indoors and avoid any public places.