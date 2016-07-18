Turkey suspends leave for over 3 million civil servants: government order

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has suspended the annual leave of more than three million civil servants nationwide until further notice, according to a government order published on Monday.

The order, published in Turkey's Official Gazette, comes amid a wide-ranging government purge of the civil service, judiciary, police and armed forces following an abortive coup attempt by a faction of the army on Friday evening.

Civil servants already on leave will return to their posts as soon as possible, the order said.