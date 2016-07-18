FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey suspends leave for over 3 million civil servants: government order
July 18, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Turkey suspends leave for over 3 million civil servants: government order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has suspended the annual leave of more than three million civil servants nationwide until further notice, according to a government order published on Monday.

The order, published in Turkey's Official Gazette, comes amid a wide-ranging government purge of the civil service, judiciary, police and armed forces following an abortive coup attempt by a faction of the army on Friday evening.

Civil servants already on leave will return to their posts as soon as possible, the order said.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

