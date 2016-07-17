FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in failed Turkey coup rises to more than 290: foreign ministry
July 17, 2016 / 3:43 PM / a year ago

Death toll in failed Turkey coup rises to more than 290: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The death toll from Turkey's failed military coup has risen to more than 290, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, adding that more than 1,400 people were wounded.

Of the dead, more than 100 were participants in the coup, the ministry said, adding that there was no doubt the coup had been staged by followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, has denied involvement in the attempt to overthrow the government, condemning it as an affront to democracy.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
