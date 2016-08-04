FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Erdogan urges Turkey's central bank to raise foreign reserves
August 4, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Erdogan urges Turkey's central bank to raise foreign reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan reviews a guard of honour as he arrives to the Chief of Staff Headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, August 3, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the central bank should aim to raise its foreign reserves to at least $165 billion and urged lenders to reduce interest rates for home purchases to around 9 percent.

In a speech to the heads of chambers of commerce and bourses at the presidential palace in Ankara, Erdogan described high interest rates as oppressive. He has repeatedly said Turkey's economy remains strong in the wake of last month's failed military coup, and has long advocated lower interest rates.

Reporting by Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
