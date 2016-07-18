FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey private broadcasters: Ex-air force chief denies role in coup plot
#World News
July 18, 2016 / 4:51 PM / a year ago

Turkey private broadcasters: Ex-air force chief denies role in coup plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Former Turkish air force chief Akin Ozturk has not confessed to playing a role in a failed military coup that attempted to topple the government at the weekend, two private broadcasters said on Monday, contradicting a state media report.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said earlier on Monday that Ozturk had confessed to helping to plot the coup. However, Haberturk and NTV cited what they said was his testimony to prosecutors, reporting that he denied playing a role.

"I am not someone who has planned or directed the coup attempt that was carried out on July 15 and I don't know who did," NTV cited him as saying in his testimony.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
