Former Turkish air force chief confesses to plot coup: state media
#World News
July 18, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Former Turkish air force chief confesses to plot coup: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Former Turkish air force chief Akin Ozturk has confessed to prosecutors his role in plotting the coup that attempted to topple the government over the weekend, state-run Anadolu Agency said on Monday.

More than 200 people were killed after a faction in the military launched the coup attempt on Friday night, sealing off a bridge across the Bosphorus, trying to capture Istanbul’s main airport and sending tanks to parliament in Ankara.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

