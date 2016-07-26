FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish ruling party, opposition agree to work on constitutional changes after failed coup: PM
#World News
July 25, 2016 / 9:03 PM / a year ago

Turkish ruling party, opposition agree to work on constitutional changes after failed coup: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday that political parties had found enough common ground after a failed coup to pass a limited number of constitutional changes.

The aim of all parties was to draft a new constitution after the abortive July 15 coup, Yildirim said at a news conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan. The government, opposition parties, non-governmental organizations and media had all come together, he said.

The gendarmes and coast guard, which were under the command of the Turkish armed forces, would now report to the civilian interior ministry, Yildirim told reporters.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Richard Balmforth

