Turkey dismisses 167 staff from scientific research council: minister/NTV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has dismissed 167 staff from its Scientific and Technological Research Council (Tubitak), broadcaster NTV cited Industry Minister Faruk Ozlu as saying on Friday, as a purge of state institutions continued after last month's failed coup.

More than 60,000 people in the military, judiciary, civil service and education have been detained, suspended or placed under investigation for alleged links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the July 15 attempted putsch.