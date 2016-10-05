FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2016 / 4:04 PM / a year ago

Turkey dismisses 540 soldiers from naval, air forces over alleged links to failed coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey dismissed 540 soldiers from its naval and air forces command over suspected links with U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network, accused by Ankara of orchestrating a failed coup in July, the defense ministry said.

In the latest of a stream of removals targeting those suspected of ties to the coup attempt, HSYK, Turkey's highest judiciary board, removed 66 judges and prosecutors from duty.

On July 15, a rogue faction within the military staged an attempted coup in which more than 240 people were killed. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, denies government accusations he was behind the action.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
