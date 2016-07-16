FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish authorities arrest more court members as probe widens: NTV
July 16, 2016 / 1:33 PM / a year ago

Turkish authorities arrest more court members as probe widens: NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have arrested 10 members of the Council of State, the country's top administrative court, and are searching for 140 members of the court of cassation in a probe related to a failed overnight coup, broadcaster NTV reported.

The arrests follow reports of detentions of judges at other courts, a sign that the probe was widening into the judiciary. Turkey's government has said members of a "parallel structure" in the military were behind the coup - referring to followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

President Tayyip Erdogan has long accused former ally Gulen, of building a parallel structure in the judiciary, military, education and media aimed at eventually toppling the state.

The cleric, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for years, denies the charge and has publicly condemned Friday night's coup attempt.

Reporting by David Dolan; editing by David Clarke

