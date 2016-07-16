FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2016 / 6:52 PM / a year ago

Turkey orders 2,745 judges and prosecutors to be detained after coup: NTV

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan light flares during a pro-government demonstration on Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities on Saturday ordered 2,745 judges and prosecutors to be detained over Friday's attempted military coup, broadcaster NTV said, as the government cracks down on suspected followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

President Tayyip Erdogan has said Gulen's followers were behind the coup on Friday night that attempted to topple him.

Erdogan has said the cleric, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, is trying to build a "parallel structure" in the judiciary and army to try to overthrow the state, which Gulen denies.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Asli Kandemir and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Catherine Evans

