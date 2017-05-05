Bomb at hospital in Thailand wounds 24: police
BANGKOK A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
ANKARA Turkey dismissed 107 judges and prosecutors over alleged links to a failed coup in July last year, Turkish television reported on Friday, in the third major purge since President Tayyip Erdogan was granted sweeping new powers.
Turkey has now fired about 145,000 civil servants, security personnel and academics, local media reported. The number of ousted judges and prosecutors has reached 4,238.
Ankara has blamed the network of the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for a coup attempt last July in which he has denied all involvement.
Detention warrants were issued for the dismissed judges and prosecutors, Turkish TV said. More than 40,000 were arrested in the aftermath of the failed putsch in which 240 people were killed, mostly civilians.
Turkey on Saturday expelled more than 3,900 people from the civil service and military as threats to national security, after a referendum in April which rights groups and some Western allies say brought the country, a NATO member and European Union candidate, closer to one-man rule.
RIYADH President Donald Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders on Sunday to unite and do their share to defeat Islamist extremists, making an impassioned plea to "drive out" terrorists while toning down his own harsh rhetoric about Muslims.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Monday urge voters to back her to deliver the country's exit from the European Union, playing one of her strongest cards in the election campaign as opinion polls show that her party's large lead has shrunk.