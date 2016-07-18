FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish soldier opens fire outside Ankara courthouse, no casualties: official
#World News
July 18, 2016 / 10:19 AM / a year ago

Turkish soldier opens fire outside Ankara courthouse, no casualties: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier opened fire outside the main courthouse in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday before being detained, a presidency official said, adding that no casualties had been reported.

Tensions are running high in Turkey following a failed military coup late on Friday which resulted in the deaths of more than 290 people. Turkish authorities say they now have the situation fully under control but say there is still a small number of soldiers at large who backed the failed coup.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
