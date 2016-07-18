Criticism of Turkey's prosecution of plotters amounts to backing coup

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Criticism from other nations about Turkey's treatment of suspected coup plotters amounts to support for the failed attempt to topple the government, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

While most of Turkey's allies have stood beside its elected government, it has witnessed "unacceptable" criticism about legal measures against and the prosecution of alleged instigators of the military coup on July 15, Cavusoglu said in a an emailed statement.

"We strongly condemn and reject statements that imply that the principles of the rule of law could be violated and political opponents could be arbitrarily treated," he said.