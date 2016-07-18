FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition would not support death penalty: spokesman
#World News
July 18, 2016 / 7:53 AM / a year ago

Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition would not support death penalty: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) would not support any proposal put to parliament on the reintroduction of the death penalty following a failed coup attempt, party spokesman Ayhan Bilgen told Reuters.

"No, we will not support it," Bilgen said, adding that in any case new laws could not be applied retroactively and that it was the responsibility of politicians to communicate this to the people.

Responding to crowds of supporters calling for the death penalty for the plotters on Sunday, President Tayyip Erdogan said such demands could not be ignored.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Akin Aytekin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
