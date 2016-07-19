FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says reinstating death penalty in Turkey would be retrograde step
#World News
July 19, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

UK says reinstating death penalty in Turkey would be retrograde step

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Turkey's international standing would be severely damaged if it decides to reinstate the death penalty, British foreign office minister Alan Duncan told parliament on Tuesday.

"It is very strongly the view of Her Majesty's government that we oppose the death penalty," Duncan said, responding to comments from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who said on Sunday after an attempted coup that there could be no delay in using capital punishment.

"It would be a deeply retrograde step that would likely cause incalculable damage to the standing of Turkey just at a time when it is important to embrace them within the world community," Duncan said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
