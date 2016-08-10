Turkey 'seeking other options' on defense cooperation: presidential spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - It is normal that Turkey is "seeking other options" on defense cooperation as it has not received the expected support from its western friends and NATO allies following a failed coup last month, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told reporters at a roundtable meetings in Ankara that Turkey still expected positive steps from the European Union on visa-free travel but a change in its approach on terrorism was out of the question.

Ankara has been incensed by what it says is an unfair response by the West to the July 15 abortive putsch. Turkish officials say NATO allies have shown more concern about the following crackdown than expressing solidarity with the government that a military faction attempted to topple.