a year ago
Istanbul prosecutor sent letter to U.S. asking for Gulen's arrest - CNN Turk
#World News
August 13, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Istanbul prosecutor sent letter to U.S. asking for Gulen's arrest - CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Istanbul chief prosecutor's office sent a letter to the U.S. authorities asking for the detention of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed by the Turkish government for orchestrating last month's failed coup, CNN Turk television reported.

Turkey's Justice Ministry passed on the letter, which cited Gulen as the mastermind of the July 15 abortive putsch and accused him of ten different charges including attempting to overthrow the government, to the United States, CNN Turk said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
