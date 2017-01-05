FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Turkey orders detention of 380 businessmen in Gulen investigation: AA
#World News
January 5, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 8 months ago

Turkey orders detention of 380 businessmen in Gulen investigation: AA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 380 businessmen accused of providing financial support to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating July's failed coup, media reports said on Thursday.

State-run Anadolu news agency said prosecutors had also issued demands for searches of the suspects' homes and offices. Gulen denies accusations of involvement in the attempted putsch, in which more than 240 people were killed.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

