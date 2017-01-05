Turkey orders detention of 380 businessmen in Gulen investigation: AA

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 380 businessmen accused of providing financial support to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating July's failed coup, media reports said on Thursday.

State-run Anadolu news agency said prosecutors had also issued demands for searches of the suspects' homes and offices. Gulen denies accusations of involvement in the attempted putsch, in which more than 240 people were killed.